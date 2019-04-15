Hazara community continues sit-in for third day

QUETTA: Members of the Hazara community continued their sit-in for a third day on Sunday at Quetta’s Western Bypass, demanding better security measures following Friday’s deadly blast in Hazarganji market.

At least 20 people were martyred and dozens injured in a blast targeting the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji sabzi mandi.

Eight Hazara, an FC official and two children were among the dead. At least 48 others, including three security personnel, were injured in the blast, police and provincial authorities said. All the deceased were buried on Sunday. Women and children are among those who have been staging a sit-in since shortly after the blast, demanding that the government implement an effective security plan and ensure protection of the Hazara community.

A probe team comprising senior Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials has been set up to investigate the Hazarganji blast. Balochistan Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said the body parts of the suspected attacker have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for DNA testing. The DIG said that the test reports, once issued, would be handed over to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The chief minister visited the families of the victims on Saturday to express his condolences. Speaking to the families of the deceased, the chief minister said that the provincial government stood with the aggrieved families at this difficult time.

He added the provincial government is taking responsible steps to root out terrorist activities from the province in order to ensure the protection of citizens and their properties at all cost.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the ‘cowardly’ attack in Quetta and extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of Pakistan.

“The United Nations expresses its full solidarity with the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” Guterres said.

In a statement, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan said, Saudi Arabia stood with Pakistan against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

“Saudi Arabia also shares grief with the government and people of Pakistan and prays for early recovery of those injured in the incident,” the statement said.