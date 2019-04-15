close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Stage sit-ins and get ready for spanking: minister

Top Story

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah has warned people against staging sit-ins at roads on the calls of those deceiving them through disinformation.

Addressing a ceremony in Nankana on Sunday, he said those indulging in illegal acts of staging sit-ins would have to face severe police action including baton-charge and beatings.

He said there was no reality in rumours related to early end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said if Prime Minister Imran Khan would allow the corrupt elements to continue corruption, they would want him to stay in Prime Minister’s house even for 20 years.

He said people should not pay any attention to their calls as the weather was already very hot and this time, such elements would be dealt with sternly.

