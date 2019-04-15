close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
AFP
April 15, 2019

Djokovic hopes to win in Monte Carlo

Sports

AFP
April 15, 2019

MONTE CARLO: Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he is working to ensure that last month’s sub-par hardcourt performances do not affect his seasonal bow on clay in Monte Carlo.

The world number one kicks off at his home event starting in the second round against either Philipp Kohlschreiber or a qualifier.

Djokovic, winner of the last three Grand Slam titles and dreaming of completing his personal sweep with another trophy at Roland Garros, was stopped in the third round at Indian Wells last month.

He was then unable to hold onto a 6-1 lead in the opening set of his fourth-rounder in Miami, going out in three to Robert Bautista Agut.

“I can’t wait to step on court, I’ve been training hard,” he said on a rainy opening day of the Masters 1000. “Some top players have been here for a week practising.”

