Mon Apr 15, 2019
NAB to mull over sending questionnaire to Sharif family women

National

AY
Asim Yasin
April 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal would visit NAB, Lahore on Monday (today) to review progress in the ongoing inquiries/ investigations, especially in mega corruption cases. According to sources, Justice Javed Iqbal will also review progress in Sharif family and other cases and allegations of Hamza Shahbaz. As per sources, the NAB respects the sanctity of women and home. The decision to send questionnaires to the Sharif family women in money laundering case will also come under discussion.

