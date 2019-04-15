close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

Sohail steps into Tehmina Jangua’s shoes tomorrow

National

April 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary-designate Sohail Mahmood will assume the office tomorrow (Tuesday) evening replacing Ms Tehmina Janjua who will be retiring the same day.

Janjua will be completing 35 years of her association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood, who reached Islamabad Sunday by road from India, was high commissioner in New Delhi. He relinquished the charge on Saturday. After his new assignment, Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah has become the acting high commissioner of Pakistan. Diplomatic sources said Sohail will engage in series of briefings here and at some other important offices from today. He is taking over as foreign secretary at a time when the country is facing daunting challenges on the external front. Threats from India is on the top where general elections are in the process and the polls’ outcome will have direct bearing on its ties with Pakistan. Situation in Afghanistan is yet another challenge where Pakistan’s role will be even more critical for the future of this land-locked country and its relations with Pakistan.

Sohail will accompany Prime Minster Imran Khan in his significant visits to China and before that he will also be with him during the Iran visit next Sunday. Both the neighbouring countries have exclusive relationship with Pakistan and a lot of international “intricacies” are involved in their ties with Pakistan.

