Girl students shifted to boys’ school building

MALAKWAL: Students of the Government Girls Primary School Daffar, tehsil Malakwal, have been shifted to a boys’ school as the dilapidated building of the girl school is under-construction. Union Council (UC) Daffar Chairman Mahr Khalid Mahmood Sial told reporters that the Education Department of Mandi Bahauddin had shifted the girl classes to boys school on the pretext of construction of the building of the girls school. He said that the school is two kilometers away from Daffar. The chairman said parents of girl students were very upset over this strange arrangement of the education department. He said that he had written to higher authorities about early completion of the construction of the girls’ school, but nothing was done so far in this regard. He requested the higher authorities concerned to look into the matter and release required funds, if needed, for the construction of the girls’ school.