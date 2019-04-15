Seven wardens suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ali Raza suspended seven traffic wardens in addition to issuing show-cause notices to nine others over poor performance, negligence and delinquency. A spokesman for the CTP Sunday said the CTO conducted surprise visits to various sectors and suspended seven wardens, including an inspector, over delinquency. Meanwhile, the CTO also issued show-cause notices to nine wardens, including two inspectors, over negligence and poor performance.
GOVT POLICIES: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have convinced foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. Talking to media after attending a mass marriage ceremony here on Sunday, he said that Faisalabad was going to become a national economic zone, which would also create lots of job opportunities for the unemployed youths.
FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ali Raza suspended seven traffic wardens in addition to issuing show-cause notices to nine others over poor performance, negligence and delinquency. A spokesman for the CTP Sunday said the CTO conducted surprise visits to various sectors and suspended seven wardens, including an inspector, over delinquency. Meanwhile, the CTO also issued show-cause notices to nine wardens, including two inspectors, over negligence and poor performance.
GOVT POLICIES: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have convinced foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. Talking to media after attending a mass marriage ceremony here on Sunday, he said that Faisalabad was going to become a national economic zone, which would also create lots of job opportunities for the unemployed youths.