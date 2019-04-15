close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Seven wardens suspended

National

FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ali Raza suspended seven traffic wardens in addition to issuing show-cause notices to nine others over poor performance, negligence and delinquency. A spokesman for the CTP Sunday said the CTO conducted surprise visits to various sectors and suspended seven wardens, including an inspector, over delinquency. Meanwhile, the CTO also issued show-cause notices to nine wardens, including two inspectors, over negligence and poor performance.

GOVT POLICIES: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have convinced foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. Talking to media after attending a mass marriage ceremony here on Sunday, he said that Faisalabad was going to become a national economic zone, which would also create lots of job opportunities for the unemployed youths.

