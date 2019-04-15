Mangroves plantation to strengthen human ties with nature

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Mangroves Plantation Campaign is an opportunity to strengthen our unique relationship with nature.

In his message on mangroves plantation drive, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said, “Mangrove forests offer a promising habitat and breeding ground for a large variety of marine life; including fish, crab, shrimp, mollusk species, plants and other organisms. As a national responsibility and in line with the government’s initiative of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Pakistan Navy has been undertaking mangroves plantation campaigns for the last three years. Pakistan Navy has till to date, planted over four million mangroves along the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan.”

He said, “Global efforts to promote a Greener World are weighed down by deforestation, which is causing serious imbalance in the natural environment. Similarly, Pakistan’s forests and mangroves have also witnessed decline at a disquieting rate during the last two decades.” He said, “Depleting mangroves, not only affect coastal biodiversity but also the livelihood of our coastal communities. It is therefore, imperative to forestall deforestation through well-conceived policies and integrated institutional measures to encourage their sustainable development.”

The admiral stated, “Mangroves are known to be effective in fending-off adverse effects of coastal hazards spurred by the climate change. Realising its significance, Pakistan Navy being a major stakeholder for the protection of its sea shores has embarked on a major initiative to revive mangrove forests all along the coast. I expect this Mangroves Plantation Campaign as well to raise awareness on the importance of mangroves protection and improve the overall health of mangroves forests in the country.”

He said, “On this occasion, let me reiterate Pakistan Navy’s commitment to play its role in preserving mangrove forests and the environment which is a blessing of Allah (SWT). I also take this opportunity to urge government departments, industrial community and individuals to join hands in this undertaking for the benefit of marine ecology and our coastal communities. Let us strive together to make this mangroves plantation campaign a success and preserve the nature for our future generations. Pakistan Navy Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad.”