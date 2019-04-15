PTI has failed to implement its manifesto: Sattar

MULTAN: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments in Centre and Punjab are not providing relief to farmers, though the party made tall claims about stabilising peasantry during its election campaign.

Talking to the media here at the residence of senior political worker Asad Abbas Shah on Sunday, he said the PTI had failed in providing relief to common man. He said economy was continuously deteriorating and there were no signs of improvement. He said farmers were forced to sell their crops at lower prices and the PTI government did not increase a single rupee in wheat support price and announced old price of Rs1,300 per 40 kilogram. No relief package or special incentives were announced for farmers, he regretted.

Dr Farooq said domestic inflation, borrowing and joblessness were on the rise and the PTI government had no plans to provide relief to masses. He said each Pakistani child is born with Rs200,000 debt burden. He claimed that the PTI was failing to implement its manifesto. The increase in unemployment would promote crimes in the country, he feared.