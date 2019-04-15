Boy shot dead under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was shot dead under mysterious circumstances outside his house in Garhi Shahu police limits on Sunday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Haseeb Shafqat, son of Shafqat Rasool, a resident of Washing Line, Garhi Shahu. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. The victim’s father told police that children playing in the street informed him that his son had received a bullet injury. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case.

Woman found dead: A 66-year-old woman was found dead on the rooftop of her house in Sundar police limits on Sunday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Mumtaz Bibi, a resident of Sundar. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. A police official said the victim was hit in the head by some unknown suspect. Police are trying to trace out the killer.

Valuables burnt: LAHORE: Valuables were burnt when a fire erupted at a departmental store in Sattukatla police limits on Sunday. Firefighters reached the scene and controlled the fire. The fire had erupted at the store situated in Valencia Town on Raiwind Road due to short circuit.