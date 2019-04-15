BJP MLA copies Pak patriotic song, passes off as his own

ISLAMABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raja Singh copied a Pakistani patriotic song by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and passed it off as his own by making slight changes.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor pointed out the blatant act of copying on the social media, reports Geo. “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad,” tweeted out the army’s spokesman on his personal account. “My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces,” said Raja Singh in his tweet. The song in question is almost word to word copy of Pakistani patriotic song, only replacing the word Pakistan with Hindustan.