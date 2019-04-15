Centre has failed to deliver, says Sindh CM

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the inefficient federal government [of PTI] has completely failed to deliver and has brought a tsunami of price hike, unrest and has pushed the poor people to abject poverty by reducing employment opportunities.

He was speaking on the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah organised at his native village Wahur-Murad Shah, Sehwan.

The death anniversary programme was attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, provincial cabinet members, special assistants, MNAs, MPAs, senators, PPP workers and people from different walks of life.

The CM said on the occasion that the inefficient federal government has no capacity to rule the country and improve condition of masses because they have no roots among the people of Pakistan. He added that everyone knew very well how they had been brought into power.

Shah said that people of the province were asking him about launching of development works in their areas but “I want to tell them that the inefficient federal government has failed to release the Sindh government’s due share from the federal divisible pool, therefore, we are facing a shortage of funds and cannot start development as we had started last year,” he said and vowed that the provincial government would start development schemes from its own resources from the next financial year. Talking about the inauguration of Thar coal-based power plant, the CM said that it was a big achievement of the Sindh government. “We have realized the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who had performed the groundbreaking ceremony of coal mine and coal-fired power plant at Keti Bandar,” he said and added “It was not a dream but a sincere and visionary step of Shaheed Benazir to bring an end to loadshedding in the country.” Murad Ali Shah said that we had gathered here last year to observe Syed Abdullah Shah’s 11 death anniversary and then went to contest the general election. “Our opponents formed big alliances and groups but the people of Sindh rejected them and voted the PPP to power with more seats and more strength,” he said. The CM said that the PPP government in Sindh would be serving the people of Sindh because service to people was a tradition of PPP leadership.

Recalling the recent train march of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the CM said that he [Bilawal Bhutto] was just going to Naudero on April 4 via train and people living in every nook and corner of central and northern Sindh, exhibited their love and respect for the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, as they thronged the railway stations and gave him a warm and historic welcome.

“This historic and crowded welcome of the people of Sindh has caused a turmoil in corridors of power in the federal government,” he said and added they were scared of him (Bilawal) because they know he had the ability to deliver for this country and its people.