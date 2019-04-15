S Africa make comeback to win Singapore Rugby Sevens

SINGAPORE: South Africa recovered from a 19-point deficit to stun defending champions Fiji and win the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Singapore on Saturday.

Winners of the Hong Kong Sevens last week, the Fijians appeared to be on course for a second consecutive title in Singapore when they raced to a 19-0 lead at half-time in the final.

However, the Springbok Sevens staged a big comeback after the interval with Selvyn Davids kicking a last-minute penalty to seal a 20-19 victory. England beat series leaders the United States 28-7 to finish third in Singapore.

New Zealand’s hopes of winning the overall series title for the first time since 2014 suffered a massive blow after they were beaten 19-17 by Samoa in the fifth-place playoff to drop 15 points behind the USA in the race for top spot.

South Africa won all five of their matches on their run to the final in Singapore which included a 17-7 victory over Fiji during pool play on Saturday before wins against Samoa (21-12) in the quarter-finals and USA (24-12) in the semi-finals.

But they were blitzed by the Fijians in the opening half of the final as tries by Aminiasi Tuimaba, Napolioni Bolaca and Vilimoni Botitu put the Pacific island side 19 points up at the interval.