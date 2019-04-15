Floating Cloud wins Spring Cup

LAHORE: Floating Cloud turns out to be the winner of the Spring Cup, the only featured race of the day held at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Floating Cloud not only won the cup but also broke into history by setting a new mark of one minute and 23 seconds by covering the seven furlong distance in a record track time. Asim Prince came from behind to claim the win in the opening race of the day. The race meant for un favourite for their first entry saw Casino Boy becoming second and Narobi becoming third whiule Naveed Choice settled for the fourth place.

In the second race of the day, Nice One lived up to the expectations while Day Light saw the light after the winner and then Butt The Great finished third. In the third race, Golden Apple left everyone high and dry but Full Moon somehow came second ahead of Sheba which was third.

The fourth race had the favourite KFK Princess as the winner while Neeli The Great was second and Bright Life shined but for the third place. In the fifth race of the day, Vegas jumped to the winning place from a fluke status while Push The Limits pushed aside everyone one to be second and Chan Punjabi was a surprise third. In the sixth race Cameo was the leader of the day with Natalia surprising everyone by taking the second position while Candle shifting to third position.

In the seventh race Khushtaba lived to its billing by winning the race while Abdullah Princess was second and Qalandara third. 3rd The eighth race finished in favour of Sayeen Jee, which did not had any match from the other participants. Costa Rica claimed second position and Rashk e Qamar was third.

The ninth race of the day saw, Floating Cloud floated to an easy win over its challengers. It not only beat the rivals but also surpassed the time by creating fastest track record in a five furlong distance race covering it in one minute and 23.2 seconds. In the final race of the day which was the Spring Cup, Floating Cloud was all over the track leaving behind other in the run. Second was Royal Ransom and third was Sparking.