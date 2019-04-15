Second phase of SBP Games begins

LAHORE: The second phase of sporting activities as part of Sport Board Punjab’s annual calendar 2019 has been initiated simultaneously at the divisional level.

The annual sports calendar of the province was re-launched on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar last year under which under-16 boys and girls players of all the nine divisions are taking part 24 sporting disciplines.

Sarwar in a statement on Sunday said that SBP has provided yet another opportunity to the skilful players to show their abilities in various sports, which would ultimately be beneficial for the province and for the country as well.

He further stated that best possible facilities are being provided to the players at all the divisions and the players selection has been made purely on merit. “By the conclusion of the second phase of sports calendar a fresh lot of talented players will be identified, which will ultimately help develop a sports culture in society,” he added. As sports events were held at various venues, girls cricket matches were played at Lahore College for Women University.

In the opening match, Lahore division beat Dera Ghazi Khan by 10 wickets. DG Khan batting first gathered 69 runs in 10 overs. Lahore’s Lamia Khan had two wickets for seven runs. In reply, Lahore’s Haleema in her quick fire 33 in 10 balls got a 10 wicket win for her team.

In the second match, Multan Division defeated Sargodha by 42 runs. Having scored 106 runs in 10 overs, Multan bowled out Sargodha at 64. Director Sports Mohammad Hafeez Bhatti was the chief guest of the match and distributed prizes among the players. Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem was also present on the occasion.

In the third match Sahiwal beat Bahawalpur. Sahiwal achieved the target of 49 runs in the ninth over. In the boys cricket matches played at Punjab University ground, Lahore Division beat Gujranwala, Sahiwal defeated Rawalpindi by 11 runs. In the kabaddi matches at Punjab Stadium, Gujranwala tamed Lahore 38-25 to the full delight of a large number of people.