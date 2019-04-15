NPL Cricket gets under way

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal minister for parliamentary affairs Ijaz Shah inaugurted Nankana Premier League (NPL) cricket tournament here at city Nankana on Sunday.

In this regard an opening ceremony was held at Gymnasium Hall Nankana. Speaking on the occasion minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself a sportsman so he has a keen interest in promotion of sports in the country.

He lauded the efforts of Sports department Nankana for promotion of games in the area. Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that the holding of NPL is a good step which would provide a good entertainment to masses. District sports officer Amir Shahzad Butt said that ten teams are participating in the tournament from the district.Tehsil sports officer Maqbool Ahmad and owners of teams were also present on the occasion.