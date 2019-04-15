Sanam, Sadia enter Masters Cup TT final

KARACHI: Wapda's Sanam Yasin and Sadia Raheel blasted their way into the final of the women's singles of the All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament here at the Majeed Khan Gymnasium, Islamia Club, on Sunday.

On the second day of the event, Sanam got the better of Sana Mazaffar (Army) 4-0 in the first semi-final with the game score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10. Sadia, in the other semi-final, defeated her teammate Farwa Arif 4-2 with the game score of 9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9.

Meanwhile Rameez Khan (WAPDA), Shah Khan (WAPDA), Abdul Rahim (WAPDA) and Aahil Shah (Sindh) qualified for the men's singles semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final, Rameez defeated Mohammad Afzal (Army) 4-0 with 11-8, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 game score. Shah Khan whacked Basit Ali (KP) 4-2 with the set score of 11-4, 12-14, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-3. Abdul Rahim got the better of Jahangir Khan of WAPDA 4-2 with the game score of 9-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9.