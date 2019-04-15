close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
AFP
April 15, 2019

Sampdoria revive European hopes with derby win

Sports

AFP
April 15, 2019

MILAN: Simone Zaza scored for Torino before seeing red as the northerners hopes of Champions League football next season diminished on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, who themselves had two sent off, as Sampdoria rekindled their Europa League ambitions with a 2-0 derby win over 10-man Genoa.

Three red and nine yellow cards were handed out in Turin, including the sending off of Zaza who had opened the scoring after 52 minutes after connecting with a perfect low cross from Armando Izzo for his third goal this season.

But the Italian forward was dismissed on 74 minutes for arguing with referee Massimiliano Irrati over a free kick awarded against him. Cagliari pulled level a minute later when Leonardo Pavoletti headed in a Luca Cigarini cross, with the goal confirmed following a long VAR review.

The Sardinian side had two players sent off late with Luca Pellegrini and Nicolo Barella both receiving second yellow cards in the final minutes. Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno did well to deny Daniele Baselli from snatching a late win for Torino.

