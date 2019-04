Pak wrestlers excel in Arnold Classic

LAHORE: Pakistan team won two gold and a bronze medal for the first time in 72 years sports history of the country in The Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling that concluded on Sunday at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to the information made available by Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas -Wrestling Federation, Captain Salman Aqeel Butt, national champion powerlifter and All Pakistan Inter Universities Weightlifting champion won gold medal defeating Brazil’s wrestler in 80 kg category.

Pakistan’s Rehman Raza claimed 105 kg weight category gold after he defeated Chiles wrestler and Asim Qayyum in 90 kg got bronze medallist. The event was participated by 30 countries wrestlers Hollywood Film Star, former governor of California and ex world champion bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was chief guest of the opening ceremony.

