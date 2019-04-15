Poorly-prepared Pak athletes to leave for Doha on 18th

KARACHI: Pakistan's poorly-prepared athletes are set to leave for Doha on April 18 to flex their muscles in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships slated to be held at the state-of-the-art Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatar's capital from April 21 tp 24.

Despite having requested several times by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) for sponsoring camp, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has failed to support the five athletes who will be sending to Doha without any proper camp.

A senior official of the AFP told 'The News' on Sunday that tickets had been confirmed and the squad was ready to depart for Doha on April 18.

"Yes, they are going on April 18," AFP president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi told 'The News'. Sahi agreed that no big expectations could be attached with the athletes as no proper camp had been held.

"You are aware that we had requested the government several times that our athletes would need camp but nothing was done by it. we are sending the athletes for protecting the honour of the country. Its the responsibility of the state to sponsor camps as had been done in the past.

Federations are unable to bear expenses of camps," said Sahi, also a former international athlete. The country's popular javelin thrower and the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem (WAPDA), sprinter Uzair (Army), 400m specialist and former Olympian Mehboob Ali (Army), high jumper Shehroz (WAPDA) and sprinter Sahib-e-Asra (WAPDA) are going to Doha.

Arshad, who created ripples by lifting a surprise bronze in the last year's Asian Games, has not prepared properly. This correspondent has learnt that Arshad is practising at his village in Mian Channu at a small ground in which he even cannot attempt a throw.

And he will throw only before the competitions in Doha. Sahi was not happy with the situation of Arshad. "He is practising at his village. He is a good athlete and when I saw him for the first time a few years ago we started focusing on him. You remember we also sent him to Mauritius for training but unfortunately he returned due to home sickness," he said. "I had told you that it would be much better if we are able to hire a foreign coach. We even requested different departments for the purpose but no one responded. Unless the state gives its massive input it is not possible to achieve great goals in sports. The current government is not looking after the sports and so far we see that nothing concrete has been done," Sahi said.

Sahi said that Army's athletes Uzair and Olympian Mehboob Ali were in good shape. "They are in good shape because they are undergoing training under the supervision of Army as an Inter-Services event was also held. Sahib-e-Asra is also training and so is Shehroz.

"But I am not convinced that our athletes could pull off any wonder inn Doha as no proper preparation was made for the toughest event," Sahi said. The athletes will be accompanied by coach Asghar Gill, a former Railways employee.

At the iconic Khalifa International Stadium innovative and environment-friendly cooling technology has been successfully operating, ensuring optimal conditions for athletes and fans alike.

Over morning and evening sessions in which participating athletes will compete for 186 medals in 21 men’s events, 21 women’s events in addition to a mixed relay event that makes its debut in the Asian Athletics Championships.

The tournament will see the usual continental power-houses go head-to-head for the number one spot in Asia’s athletics. After an initial period of Japanese dominance over the championship, China has taken over as undisputed champions for 17 successive editions until it was unseated by last edition’s hosts and eventual winners, India.

With top Asian athletes descending on Doha from the different regions of the continent, the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships will surely produce promising athletes who can then return to Doha in September and shine on the global stage when the city hosts the IAAF World Athletics Championships.