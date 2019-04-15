Two arrested with 167 rhino horns

JOHANNESBURG: South African police said on Sunday they had found 167 rhino horns believed to be destined for Asia and nabbed two suspects in a sting operation in the North West province. The two were arrested on Saturday following a tip off that there was a car transporting rhino horns. It is one of the biggest hauls of rhino horns in the country, according to an elite police unit that investigates specialised types of crime known as the Hawks. “We arrested them on Saturday in the Hartbeespoort dam area. They were driving in a vehicle and they were intercepted,” Hawks spokesman brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told AFP. “It was an intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of the two. They were found in possession of those 167 rhino horns,” he said, adding “it is one of biggest (hauls)”. The suspects aged 57 and 61 years are expected to appear in the Brits town magistrate court on Monday. Police said the rhino horns worth a “substantial amount of money” were destined for the Southeast Asian markets. Demand for rhino horn is primarily fuelled by consumers in China and Vietnam where it is advertised by some traditional medicine practitioners as a wonder ingredient.