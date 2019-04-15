76 dead in Iran floods

TEHRAN: Floods in Iran have killed 76 people and caused more than $2.2 billion in damages in recent weeks, officials said Sunday, with warnings still in place for large swathes of the country. “With the death of five people in the Khuzestan province flood and another person in Ilam province the death toll has now reached 76” since March 19, according to a statement published online by the coroner´s office. The two southwestern provinces are the latest overwhelmed by floods that first hit the northeast of the usually arid country, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate from cities and villages. Officials have again issued flood warnings for the east of Iran with heavy rains that began on Saturday forecasted to continue. The floods have caused immense damage with homes, roads, infrastructure and agriculture all hit.