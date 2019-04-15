PTI leader wants Hazara declared separate province

Zargul Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara division president, on Sunday said that if federal government gave the status of a province to the southern Punjab the people would never accept it.

“We want the creation of two more federating units i.e. Hazara and southern Punjab. If the federal government gave provincial status only to the latter, we would never accept it,” he told reporters here.

Zargul Khan, who was an advisor to chief minister in the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that currently every province had 20 senators each in the Senate and if only southern Punjab was given the status of province, it would double their presence.

“The strength of our senators from province has reduced since tribal areas have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and if Hazara is given status of another federating unit, it might address this issue,” he said. He said Punjab was already dominating the National Assembly because of its high number of seats. Zargul Khan said that only the creation of southern Punjab province was unacceptable to his party and people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.