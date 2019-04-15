Cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was presently affecting the upper and central parts of the country. This weather system is likely to intensify on Sunday evening/night and grip most parts of the country on Monday. They predicted that widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab. A few moderate to isolated heavy falls is also expected in Makran, Quetta, Kalat and Zhob divisions. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in the upper Punjab, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

On Sunday, many areas of the City witnessed trace rain while rainfall was recorded in a number of other cities, including Upper Dir, 20mm, Mirkhani, 13,Chitral, 10, Kalam, Drosh, 9, Balakot, 7,Kakul, 6, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif, 5,Bannu, 4,D.I.Khan, 2, Lower Dir, Malmjabba, Pattan, 1, Garhiduppta, 15, Muzaffarabd, 10, Rawalakot, 4, Zhob, 14,Quetta, 6,Khuzdar, Gawadar, 2,Pasni, 1, Khanewal, 8, Sahiwal, 7, Multan, 5, Layyah, 3, Jhang, 3, Chillas, Hunza, Bagrote, 2 and Skardu 1mm.

Sunday's highest temperature was recorded at Mithi, Chhor and Mirpurkhas where the mercury touched 42°C while in Lahore it was 34.4°C and lowest was 20.4°C.