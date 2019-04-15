close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Road inaugurated

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

MANSEHRA: Former presidents of the district bar association on Sunday inaugurated Justice Zeenat Khan Road, which links Karakoram Highway with a number of villages.

The former bar association presidents, Basharat Abid Khan and Munir Hussain Lughmani, inaugurated the road, constructed in Qadir Abad locality and named after Peshawar High Court’s retired Justice Zeenat Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Basharat Abid said that Zeenat Khan was a great name in history of country’s judiciary who served as justice of the Peshawar High Court and chief judge of the then Northern Areas (Gilgit-Baltistan).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar