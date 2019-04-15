Road inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Former presidents of the district bar association on Sunday inaugurated Justice Zeenat Khan Road, which links Karakoram Highway with a number of villages.

The former bar association presidents, Basharat Abid Khan and Munir Hussain Lughmani, inaugurated the road, constructed in Qadir Abad locality and named after Peshawar High Court’s retired Justice Zeenat Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Basharat Abid said that Zeenat Khan was a great name in history of country’s judiciary who served as justice of the Peshawar High Court and chief judge of the then Northern Areas (Gilgit-Baltistan).