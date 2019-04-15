Awareness walk on food allergy arranged

Islamabad : Pakistan Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society (PAAIS) that represents Pakistan in World Allergy Organisation (WAO) organised a public awareness walk here at F-9 Park in connection with World Allergy Week to raise awareness among public of different food allergies and improve public understanding of what can sometimes be a life-threatening condition.

The PAAIS Directorate of Research team including Dr. Rubaba, Dr. Ismail, Dr. M. Inam, and others arranged the walk on Saturday evening that was attended by individuals from various age groups. The PAAIS that is contributing towards research and public awareness on allergy related issues in Pakistan highlighted the theme of World Allergy Week this year, ‘Global Problem of Food Allergy’.

Director Medical Science at Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Division, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Muhammad Sohaib graced the occasion as chief guest while the walk was led by Vice President PAAIS Dr. Rasheed and Director General BISP Noor Rehman Khan.

The participants assembled in F-9 park carrying banners and placards displaying information about food allergy symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. Literature containing awareness about allergy was distributed among participants.

The chief guest Dr. Sohiab addressed the audience of the walk, expressing his views on status of food allergy in Pakistan and voicing concern on this neglected health problem. He appreciated the organizing team for highlighting the issue in the community and hoped that similar activities will continue in future.

In the end Dr. Rasheed reviewed the Food Allergy Week’s activities conducted by PAAIS and distributed shields, prizes and certificates among the participants.

During the walk, the school students shared their views, calling upon people to take action and make an impact on behalf of millions of people who are suffering from food allergies around the globe. A number of families visiting the park joined the walk and appreciated the efforts of the organizers while many of them became volunteer members of PAAIS.