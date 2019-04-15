close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Paramedics meeting held

Islamabad

Islamabad: A consultative meeting of the executive members of Paramedical Staff Association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was held with Its President Muhammad Anas in the chair.

General Secretary Saeedullah Marwat apprised the meeting of promotion process and assured that it would be carried out in consultation with all members of the association. Muhammad Ahmad Rana, chairman of the association announced to hold the consultative meeting every month.

Chaudhry Muhammad Zaheer assured every support to the association while Muhammad Arshad Khan took paramedics into confidence regarding restructuring of pay scale and fixing minimum scale at 12 and rules for promotion of highly qualified paramedics.

The meeting was also attended by vice chairman Iftikhar Anjum, Sanaullah Bhatti, Nisar Khan, Yaseen Bhagio, Raja Rab Nawaz and others.

