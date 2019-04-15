Firecrackers recovered from Ganjmandi

Rawalpindi: City Police have recovered huge quantity of firecrackers worth millions, informed the police spokesman.

As per detail, Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

Police arrested two persons identified as Irfan Shahzad and Imran from the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the two accused while the recovered material has been confiscated.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas saying that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force. It is mentioned that the illegal business of fireworks has caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.