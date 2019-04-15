Pakistan secure 13th position in Junior Davis Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan secured the 13th position in the final qualifying round of Junior Davis Cup that concluded in Bangkok on Sunday. In the match for the 13th position, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-1.

In the first singles, Rayan Jawad was thrashed by Chaturya Nilaweera 1-6, 0-6. But Abdullah Adnan earned a hard fought victory over his opponent to level the tie 1-1. He overpowered Dhilvan Herath 7-6(3), 6-2 in the second singles. In the doubles match, Abdullah and Zalan Khan defeated Chaturya and Dhilvan 6-3, 6-4.

There were 16 teams in the competition.