French Open finalist Thiem confirms split with coach

MONACO: Dominic Thiem confirmed on Sunday’s opening day of the Monte Carlo Masters that he has all but split from longtime coach Gunter Bresnik.

The 26-year-old who played the 2018 French Open final against Rafael Nadal and won the Indian Wells Masters title on hardcourt a month ago for a career breakthrough, explained the parting of ways. "We’ve been together 15 years, he will stay on my team - but tennis-wise, it’s over."

Reports in Austrian media had been circulating for months concerning the strained relationship between a mentor tired of travelling the circuit and a rising-star pupil. Thiem worked for a time with Galo Blanco as travelling coach. But last year the Spaniard joined the new Spanish Davis Cup organiser Kosmos.

"We had some great training before Indian Wells," number five Thiem said. "We achieved a title and have a great relationship. "He has added many good things to my game. he also grew up on clay, which is my favourite surface,” the Austrian added.