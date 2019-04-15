Sometimes thought I might never get back: Pattinson

LONDON: Australia fast bowler James Pattinson is back in England at the start of an Ashes summer and, without making brash predictions, is clearly optimistic he can play a part, even though it is now more than three years since his last Test appearance.

Pattinson played an impressive role in helping Victoria regain the Sheffield Shield at the end of the Australian season and believes his planned three-month stint with Nottinghamshire gives him the perfect opportunity to prove his form and fitness.

Pattinson was out of competitive cricket for 15 months before and after the operation, which was aimed at stopping the recurring stress fractures that threatened to end an injury-plagued career.

Pattinson admitted there were moments before and after surgery when he wondered whether he would play again. "There are always those doubts, but there are a few guys who have had the same thing before me and they have come out the other side okay and that helped me stay optimistic," he said. "I had a fantastic few months here the last time and had some success with a fantastic bunch of guys, so it is a great feeling to be here again."