Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez shock Bryan brothers in Houston

April 15, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago González moved into the final of US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 58th and 51st, respectively, stunned the top seed American duo of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, ranked 19th and first, respectively, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

The duo caused the biggest upset of ATP Houston Championship by beating the all-time greatest doubles team. The losing duo was eyeing its seventh Houston trophy. Aisam and Gonzalez will face the British brothers Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski, ranked 37th and 59th, respectively, in the final of this ATP-250 championship.

