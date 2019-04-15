Shehzar, Sabir blast centuries to lift PIA to 394-6

KARACHI: Shehzar Mohammad and Agha Sabir blasted fine centuries to enable Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to declare their first innings at 394-6 against Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the first day of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, on Sunday.

In the three-day outing, Shehzar, son of former Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, blasted 157 off 189 balls, striking 27 fours, and Sabir smashed 14 fours in his 142-ball 104 while opening the innings.

Spinner Imran Khan got 3-106 and Touseeq Shah picked 2-62. In response, PAF were 24 without loss at stumps. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Higher Education Commission (HEC) posted 282-5 in the allotted 83 overs in their first innings against Ghani Glass with Fahad Usman blasting 107 off 183 balls, hitting 14 fours. Ali Usman picked 2-93.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Navy were folded by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for 210 in 52.5 overs with Wasim Ahmed scoring 66 and Hamza Ghanchi making 37. Mirza Ahsan picked 6-62.

In response, CAA reached 107-2. Haideri Traders were folded for 158 in their first innings by Omar Associates here at SBP Ground.

Mohammad Usman (34) and Jalat Khan (33) were the leading scorers. Spinner Mohammad Irfan got 4-39, while left-arm pacer Shah Faisal claimed 3-33. Omar Associates were 81-3 in reply when bails were drawn.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) were bowled out for 277 in 79.1 overs by Candyland. Test discard Khurram Manzoor (67) and Daniyal Ahsan (56) struck solid fifties. Paceman Tayyab Riaz got 5-65. Candyland, in reply, were 12-1 at close.

At Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were bowled out by Army for 332 with Usman Salahuddin making 97 with nine fours. Rizwan Hussain blasted 66 with 11 fours and Hamza Nadeem made 42. Hamza Khan got 5-84. Army were 19-2 in five overs, in response.

At Railways Stadium, Lahore, Bilal Irshad slammed 157 with 18 fours and one six and Hamza Nazar (75) guided Railways to 406-7 in their first innings against Karachi Port Trust (KPT). KPT were 1-0 in reply at close.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Sabir’s Poultry perished for 136 against K-Electric with Imran Dogar making 28 and Ali Zaryab scoring 26. Test cricketer Imran Nazir, who returned to competitive cricket after having battled an illness for five years, scored only ten with two fours. Sajid Khan got 4-11 and Asad Raza captured 3-34. K-Electric were 18-2 at close.