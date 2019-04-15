Ukraine embassy suspect held under mental health laws

LONDON: A driver arrested in London for ramming into the Ukrainian ambassador’s parked car and then trying to run over police officers is being held under mental health legislation, police said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old man "has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act" -- meaning he can be held against his wishes -- and will be taken to hospital for treatment, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

He was arrested on Saturday outside Ukraine’s embassy in the exclusive Holland Park area of London, after police officers opened fire on his vehicle.

The embassy said the official vehicle of Ambassador Natalia Galibarenko was "deliberately rammed" but none of its staff were injured. Police were called to the scene shortly before 10:00am (0900 GMT) to find a car had driven into several parked cars.

The vehicle then accelerated towards the officers themselves, prompting them to open fire and discharge a Taser gun. "The vehicle was stopped and a man was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of police officers and criminal damage," police said. He was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not injured and was held overnight in a police station.