Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

FIA detains fake faith healer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The FIA Sunday arrested a fake faith healer for his involvement in the cyber crime in Qila Didar Singh. Reportedly, accused Aslam received millions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving service of spiritual treatment online. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will arrive here today. The CM will hold meetings with the district administration and politician.s.

