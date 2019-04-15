FIA detains fake faith healer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The FIA Sunday arrested a fake faith healer for his involvement in the cyber crime in Qila Didar Singh. Reportedly, accused Aslam received millions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving service of spiritual treatment online. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will arrive here today. The CM will hold meetings with the district administration and politician.s.
