Woman, girl found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: The decomposed bodies of a woman and her eight-year old daughter were recovered from their house in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. Locals of Jail Road informed police about the foul smell emitting from their house. Police reached the scene and found the victims dead on the upper storey of the house. The victims have been identified as Ayesha, 40, and Amna, 8. Forensic teams also reached the scene and collected evidences. Police said the bodies were 5 to 6 days old. Police said the autopsy would help ascertain the cause of their deaths. The victim family said some unidentified persons tortured them to death. The SP concerned said the victim woman's husband had contracted two marriages. Investigations would reveal whether it was an incident of murder or suicide. The bodies were removed to morgue.