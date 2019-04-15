close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

RDA to help poor with free food this Ramazan

National

 
April 15, 2019

Af APP

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would arrange ‘dastarkhawan’ for the poor and needy people in the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak. RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi said that to feed the poor and needy is a noble cause.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and play their due role in serving the poor that will certainly be rewarded here and hereafter. He said that religion gives us a lesson to help the needy adding that said that it is our moral duty also to help others in time of need.

He said that RDA has also established ‘Dewaar Mehrbani’ for the deserving and poor children. The text books, bags, school uniform is available for those children who cannot afford, he added.

