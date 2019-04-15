Wasa assures no shortage of water in Pindi in Ramazan

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) claimed that there will be no shortage of water during the holy month of Ramazan.

Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer talking to this agency here on Sunday said WASA has improved its services and credibility, adding, water was being supplied regularly to the consumers without any major complaints. MD urged the consumers to use water judiciously. A water conservation drive would be launched in the city to create awareness among people to check water wastage and educating them ways to save water. However, the residents of Adiala Road and adjacent areas are facing acute water shortage for the last several days.

A complainant of Adiala Road, Muhammad Yousaf said, "We have to fetch water from far away to meet the daily needs.” He said “We can’t afford water tanker as it is hard to pay Rs2,000 twice a week for water supply.” He said repeated complaints have been lodged but Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken no action to address grievances of people.