Muqam seeks arrest of PML-N leader’s killers

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader belonging to Mohmand district was gunned down in the provincial capital, officials said on Sunday. They said unidentified attackers opened fire on Sheraz Safi outside his house in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station. The relatives said Safi was present outside his house in Faqirabad when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him late Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the PML-N workers, he was one of the probable candidates for provincial assembly from Mohmand tribal district. The workers of the PML-N protested against the incident and demanded an early arrest of the killers.

Meanwhile, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam condemned the murder and demanded the authorities to bring the killers to justice. Talking to reporters after the funeral prayers of the slain activist in Mohmand district, Amir Muqam expressed grief and sorrow over the cold blooded murder of Sheraz Safi.