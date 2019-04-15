close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Two held as CM takes notice of rape incident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a rape incident within the limits of Thana Fatehpur has sought report from DPO Layyah. He directed to take quick action against the culprits and provide justice to the victims at any cost. Later on, police registered a case against the perpetrators and arrested both of them.

