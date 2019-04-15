Two held as CM takes notice of rape incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a rape incident within the limits of Thana Fatehpur has sought report from DPO Layyah. He directed to take quick action against the culprits and provide justice to the victims at any cost. Later on, police registered a case against the perpetrators and arrested both of them.
