Punjab CM on development: Equal funds for every region in next budget, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the sustainable development of every city of Punjab is his aim, which will be fulfilled and the PTI government will bring the backward areas on a par with the developed ones.

The cities which were ignored in the past will be provided with exemplary development funds, he vowed. The chief minister shared these thoughts while talking to different delegations who called on him here on Sunday at the Chief Minister’s office.

He said that fate of every city would be changed in new Pakistan. In the past, development resources were spent on only few cities and national interests were not prioritised. The rulers of the past had rendered many cities of Punjab deprived under their special agenda and it was due to their wrong policies that the people’s problems kept on increasing.

He said the PTI government had evolved a strategy for equality of every region in the coming year’s budget, which will provide proportional resources for the development of every city and every town in Punjab. He said the era of plunder and looting national resources had passed as we consider ourselves guardians of these national resources. It has already been proven that these national resources were plundered ruthlessly in past to full their own pockets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed big idols of corruption. Our goal is to serve the people and we have no other agenda. He said that New Pakistan is based on new ideas and new emotions and we won’t allow anybody to hinder development. Our vision is to eliminate the difference between the poor and the rich.

The chief minister said the PTI government had brought the agenda of change and would change the fate of the people. He said that policies in past were made only to facilitate the elites as a result of which a special class became rich and the common man became poor. There is no room for this cruel system in New Pakistan.