Boy killed, five injured in Karak grenade blast

KARAK: A boy was killed and five others sustained injuries when a hand-grenade went off in the suburbs of Takht-i-Nusrati bazaar here on Sunday, police sources said.

The sources said the children were playing in Mohallah Chatta Banda when they found a hand-grenade. It went off when they touched it. A boy identified as Ahmad Jan, 4, was killed on the spot. Five other children Umair, 7, Muhammad, 6, Arsalan, 5, Sanoris, 8, and Noorullah, 8, sustained injuries in the explosion. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, where the doctors said they were out of danger.

Noor Shah Jan, the father of slain boy, registered the first information report of the incident at Yaqoob Khan Shaheed Police Station in Takht-i-Nusrati. Meanwhile, two youngsters sustained injuries when a tractor hit a bike. The injured were identified as Yasir and Wadood. They were going home when the tractor hit them. The victims were shifted to a local health centre. The doctors referred them to the District Headquarters Hospital.