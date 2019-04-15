Need to review narrative about Pakistan in India: Pak HC

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Sunday said Islamabad hopes to resume talks with New Delhi on pending issues after the Indian Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"We hope for re-engagement with New Delhi after elections in India," Sohail Mahmood, who has been appointed as Pakistan’s next foreign secretary, said in an interview with Indian media.

He added that "sustained engagement and structured dialogue" is the only way to address mutual concerns of both the neighbouring nations. "Engagement between Pakistan and India would help in building an edifice of durable peace and security in the region," he added.

The Pakistan high commissioner stressed the need to "review narrative" about Pakistan in India. Pakistan and India have been involved in a diplomatic tussle since February, after 40 Indian troopers were killed in Pulwama area of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Pakistan has reiterated its intention of initiating peace talks despite tension on the LoC and international border.

On the Kartarpur corridor project, which will link the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur district in Indian Punjab, the Pakistan high commissioner said Islamabad was committed to completing the physical infrastructure on its side.

“The government of Pakistan is proceeding in full measures to complete the physical infrastructure on its side and it is hopeful that the modalities will be mutually agreed between the two sides in good time before November 2019,” he said.

After Pakistan and India last month held a meeting of technical experts on the Kartarpur corridor, Islamabad constituted a 10-member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to facilitate movement Sikh pilgrims.