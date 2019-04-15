close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Man arrested for firing at SHO

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on the station house officer (SHO) of the Nowshera Kalan Police Station, sources said. It was learnt that the man identified as Jamal had gone to the police station, demanding the arrest of one Ehsanullah and his brother, who had allegedly shot and injured his nephew.

Registering the case against Jamal, SHO Syedul Ameen said he was on routine patrol and when he returned to the police station, he saw the man armed with a pistol scuffling with the cops.

Jamal alleged that the police were not registering a case against the two accused. The SHO said that as soon as the accused saw him, he fired at him, however, he escaped unhurt. He said the cops overpowered the accused. The SHO said that Ehsanullah and Samar, who had allegedly shot and injured the nephew of Jamal, had secured bail before arrest from the court so the police could not arrest them.

