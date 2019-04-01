Call toensure NAP implementation

LAHORE: A joint sitting of the representatives of different schools of thought demanded the government ensure implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) by initiating consultative process for formal legislation of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft'.

The meeting held here Sunday by Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council condemned recent terrorist incident in New Zealand and pointed out that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and stability and teachings of Islam have categorically defined rights for non-Muslim communities residing in Muslim country. The meeting demanded the government constitute a judicial commission on the killing of professor in Bahawalpur to avert such extremist incidents in future.

Muttahida Ulema Board and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the meeting. The religious scholars lauded the efforts of Muttahida Ulema Board for reinforcing coordination relating to interfaith harmony and for constituting the coordination committees at divisional, district and tehsil level to ensure implementation of decisions of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab.

Illegal arms seized: The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore in their crackdown on criminals seized 11 pistols, one pump action and bullets in the last week. The crackdown was launched on the directions of DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir.

Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including more than one kg charas and bottles of liquor.

The officials of Dolphin Squad and PRU also helped more than 1,034 people on different roads of the City. Dolphin and PRU during vigorous patrolling in the City checked 450 vehicles, more than 129,000 motorbikes and more than 144,000 persons.

As many as 1,537 motorbikes and 450 other vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents. The Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all the 1,507 calls received on helpline 15. Two cars, 41 bikes, 15 mobile phones and Rs 89,000 were recovered from the arrested accused.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 43 persons for doing wheelie, 60 under the law on kite flying and five for violating Fire Arms Act.

‘Public welfare PTI’s core agenda’: Adviser to CM on political affairs and convener task force on price control Chaudhry M Akram visited Wahdat Colony Sunday bazaar and Model Bazaar of Johar Town respectively to inspect quality and prices of consumer’s products.

He visited various stalls to monitor price lists and showed satisfaction on arrangements. During the media talk, he said the public welfare was the PTI’s core agenda and before the arrival of Ramazan, all the stakeholders have to make a strategy for the maximum relief to the consumers. He said that condition of Tollinton Market is not satisfactory and operation against encroachment will be launched without any delay.