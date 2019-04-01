FBR extends date for filing tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2018 till 30th of the next month April. The FBR has taken this decision in view of numerous representations by various trade bodies and organisations along with other taxpayers seeking extension in the date of filing of returns for Tax Year 2018.

All persons who have not yet filed their returns have been urged to take advantage of this opportunity. The FBR has extensive plans to pursue and legally proceed against those persons who are liable to file returns but do not file it by this extended date. Meanwhile, the FBR has crossed the mark of 1,800,000 Income Tax filers for Tax year 2018 for the first time in its history. The institution is also geared to act against those guilty of not fulfilling their tax obligations.