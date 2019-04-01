Petrol, diesel prices up by Rs6 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs6 per litre each and kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) prices were jacked up by three rupees a litre for April 2019 effective from Monday (today) till midnight of April 30.

With this increase, the petrol prices have been increased from the existing Rs92.88 to Rs98.88/litre. Prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD), which is widely used in transport and agriculture sector, have been increased to Rs117.43 per litre from the earlier Rs111.43 a litre.

Kerosene price has been increased from earlier Rs86.31 to Rs89.31 per litre. This fuel is used for cooking purposes, especially in remote areas where LPG or pipeline gas is not available. The LDO price has been increased from earlier Rs77.53 to Rs80.53 per litre. This fuel is mainly used for industrial purposes.

It is worth mentioning that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had suggested the government to increase the petrol price by Rs11.91/litre and diesel by Rs11.17/litre for April. It had also proposed to the government that prices of Kerosene might be increased by Rs6.65/litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs6.49/litre.

However, the government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs6 per litre each, and Kerosene and LDO prices were increased by Rs3 per litre. Economists believe that with this increase in the prices of petroleum products, inflationary pressure could go up, affecting everyone.