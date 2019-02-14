IHC CJ excuses from hearing case of Ghani Majeed

ISLAMABAD: A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC), constituted for Abdul Ghani Majeed’s plea challenging his arrest warrants, Wednesday dissolved after IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah’s excused from hearing the case.

Due to this, another two member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the case on coming Monday.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, filed a plea in the IHC against issuance of his arrest warrants by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had issued arrest warrants against Ghani on January 28, in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot in Karachi. He had prayed the court to declare the arrest warrants as null and void, claiming that it was based on dishonesty.