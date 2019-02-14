20 held for trapping youths to pornography on social media

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Director General Captain (Retd) Muhammad Shoaib Wednesday said social media was being used to trap children by criminal elements for pornography.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing had arrested some 20 persons, who during investigation had disclosed that they trapped the children by sending themfriendship requests from fake accounts especially on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, which were mostly created in the names of women, he told a private news channel.

The FIA official said child pornography was being used to make money. They had received a number of complaints from across the country and abroad regarding the people from Pakistan having connections with international child pornography rings. He said investigations were under way against 50 other suspects for their involvement in child pornography.

Captain Shoaib said there was a dire a need to create awareness among the people about the modus operandi of the criminals, who through fake accounts lured teenagers.