Geo Super shows PSL opening ceremony at 9pm today

DUBAI: A glamorous opening ceremony of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to enthrall fans today (Thursday) where performances from some of the biggest names in the global and Pakistani entertainment industry will be held. Geo Super will broadcast the ceremony today on 9pm.

American rapper Pitbull, Pakistan’s Junoon and world-renowned disco bands Boney M will rock the stage. Fawad Khan will sing the theme song. Young Desi, Aima Baig and Shuja Haider also look to light up the start of the fourth season of the PSL. An excellent display of firework will also be held on the occasion, reported private media channels on Wednesday. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the fourth edition between the defending champion Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at 10:45pm. Six teams are participating in the grand PSL 2019 – Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultan, and Quetta Gladiators. Total 34 matches will be played and out of it eight matches will be played in Pakistan while Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host other matches.

The highly anticipated PSL-4 will start from February 14 and conclude on March 17, 2019 at the National Stadium Karachi where final will be played.

Pakistan’s first private sports channel ‘Geo Super’ will be broadcast all matches including inauguration ceremony live for its fans. Geo News, by continuing its tradition, has made special arrangements for cricket fans. The fans will be updated simultaneously from stadium and from studio about every match and performance of every player. Besides it, cricket experts will present their special analysis and opinions at the start and end of every match. Geo News has created website both in English and Urdu – http.www.geo.tv/psl and urdu.geo.tv/psl to provide update information about every moment of PSL.